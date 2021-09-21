CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christine Lampard returns to Loose Women after maternity leave

By Aisha Nozari For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Christine Lampard has returned to Loose Women after welcoming her son Frederick in March.

The Irish presenter, 42, joked that her little lad – who is the second of two children she shares with her husband Frank – is 'very relaxed' before adding: 'It's good to be back.'

Christine also joked to her co-hosts Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Sunetra Sarker: 'I was just looking at myself and was like ''I look absolutely exhausted!'''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFj6p_0c3Hg5aS00
She's back! Christine Lampard, 42, has returned to Loose Women after welcoming her son Frederick in March and joked: 'I was just looking at myself and I look absolutely exhausted!'

The mother-of-two confessed: 'It's good to be back. It feels really nice. I watched Loose Women every day. It was more for that company feeling. You can feel a bit isolated when you can't get out and do what you want to do in the same way.'

Revealing that it was her and Frank's daughter Patricia's third birthday on Monday, Christine noted: 'It was my little girl's birthday yesterday, she's three already and of course Freddie is six months already. It's funny how you forget and then you're in it again, the sleepless nights.'

As for how her parenting approach has changed now she's a mother to two children, Christine told the panel: 'Maybe it's because I feel more relaxed or I don't have as much time to fuss over the second one, but he's very relaxed and cuddly and cute.'

Offering an insight into her family's dynamic, she added: 'Frank just adores him. The football has been purchased although it's our little girl showing the football skills, she can't get enough of it so who knows what's going to happen there.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gImkc_0c3Hg5aS00
Sweet: The Irish presenter told the panel that her little lad – who is the second of two children she shares with her husband Frank – is 'very relaxed' before adding: 'It's good to be back'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wn39o_0c3Hg5aS00
The mother-of-two confessed: 'It's good to be back. It feels really nice. I watched Loose Women every day. It was more for that company feeling'

Christine added: 'She's been very gentle, little kisses on the cheek.'

The brunette beauty revealed on Instagram in March that she had welcomed her second child - father of four Frank's first boy.

Christine's former Chelsea manager husband Frank also shares daughters Luna, 15, and Isla, 14, with ex Elen Rivas.

Captioning a photo of herself cradling the couple's newborn son, she wrote at the time: 'Let us introduce you to our newest addition. ..Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love.'

Christine revealed in January that she was pregnant with her second child and admitted it was 'strange and worrying' during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9bwF_0c3Hg5aS00
New arrival: The brunette beauty revealed on Instagram in March that she had welcomed her second child - father of four Frank's first boy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AyUIP_0c3Hg5aS00

Worries: Christine revealed in January that she was pregnant with her second child and admitted it was 'strange and worrying' during the pandemic

Comments / 0

