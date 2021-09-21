Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Coming to New York City for 1st Joint Outing Since Lili’s Birth: Details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. MEGA

Getting back out there! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling across the country for their first joint outing since their daughter Lili’s June birth.

The couple are heading to New York City’s Central Park for Global Citizen Live on Saturday, September 25. They plan to “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere,” the organization wrote in a Tuesday, September 21, statement.

The pair previously wrote about how the coronavirus pandemic has “exacerbated health, social, and economic inequality globally” as part Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World in May.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, explained at the time: “The global vaccine rollout thus far further deepens these disparities, with the poorest and most marginalized populations most adversely impacted.”

The England native also appeared at the event via video and urged the audience to think about their “shared humanity” and push for distribution of the vaccine.

“The mission in front of us is one we cannot afford to fail out and that’s what tonight is about,” Harry said in the clip. “The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all, and that is our starting point. … The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world.”

The former military pilot’s brother, Prince William, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that same month after previously contracting the illness.

“To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do,” the Duke of Cambridge, 39, wrote via Instagram in May.

William’s relationship with Harry is “still one of distance,” royal expert Omid Scobie told ABC News earlier this month, referencing the strain they’ve been under since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties, moved to California and slammed the royal family in a tell-all CBS interview.

“I don’t just mean physical [distance], across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much,” Scobie went on to explain.

Wiliam and Duchess Kate did send Harry and Meghan their congratulations in June when their daughter, Lilibet, now 3 months, arrived, joining big brother Archie, 2. “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili,” the pair wrote via Instagram. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

