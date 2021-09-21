CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prolific Spanish actor Antonio de la Torre on choosing wisely and embracing international roles

By Elisabet Cabeza
Screendaily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Spain’s most successful actors, Antonio de la Torre talks about the joys of working internationally and the one piece of advice that Screen’s inaugural showcase of Spain Stars of Tomorrow should take on board. The prolific Spanish actor Antonio de la Torre is ideally placed to act as...

Related
Screendaily

Alejandro Amenábar talks sailing into new waters with TV series ‘La Fortuna’

Spanish filmmaker Alejandro Amenábar, whose feature credits include The Others, Agora and While At War, discusses his first TV series, La Fortuna, inspired by the true story of the legal battle between the Spanish government and an American treasure hunter, played by Stanley Tucci, to claim the bounty of a Spanish frigate that sank in 1804.
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

‘Jesus Lopez’: San Sebastian Review

Maximiliano Schonfeld infuses this tale of a grieving Argentinian community with well-handled fantasy elements. Dir: Maximiliano Schonfeld. Argentina, France. 2021. 87mins. The hopes, dreams and fears of an insecure young farm worker in rural Argentina come literally to life in Maximiliano Schonfeld’s Jesus Lopez, which opened the Horizontes Latinos section at San Sebastian. Through its first half a well observed and downbeat exploration of a village community’s reaction to tragedy, the film then daringly become something quite different, mixing up the real and the fantastic more effectively than Schonfeld managed in 2017’s Black Frost, albeit on a smaller canvas. It’s a twist that gives this warm-hearted, and thought-provoking film an edge that could take it onto the festival circuit beyond its natural home, the Latin American film circuit.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Screen’s chief critic Fionnuala Halligan honoured at San Sebastian

Fionnuala Halligan, chief critic and reviews editor for Screen International, has been honoured for her contribution to journalism at the San Sebastian International Film Festival. Halligan was awarded the Recognition of Journalism Work prize at the festival in Spain on Thursday September 23. It was presented by Javier Hurtado, the...
MOVIES
phillyfunguide.com

Producers Forum: La Casa de Mama Icha

La Casa de Mama Icha tells the story of 93-year-old Mama Icha who longs for the sun and soil of her homeland, and chooses to repatriate to Colombia after three decades of living abroad in Philadelphia. After 33 years comfortably living abroad, Mama Icha dreams of spending her last days...
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

Industry returns to a rousing, Covid-secure San Sebastian

After last year’s festival relied on an online industry offering, with many international attendees unable to attend in person, the screen sector was champing at the bit to return to San Sebastian, a festival cherished by many for its beach location and exquisite culinary offerings, which wraps tomorrow (Sept 25).
BUSINESS
dailynewsen.com

Will the airspace be closed in Europe by the Volcano de la Palma?

More than 100,000 flights canceled. At least 10 million passengers blocked at airports. More than 1,000 million euros of losses for airlines. The corridors that unite North America and Europe, practically empty. Eyjafjalojokull: it is not a keyboard error, but the name of the Icelandic volcano culprit from the historic closure of air traffic from April 14 to 20, 2010. Now, when the old summit volcano launches to the atmosphere tons of ash in thick clouds is Inevitable to ask ourselves without we are in the anteroom of a new cellar of flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Sends Fans Into Frenzy Revealing His Theory About Dinozzo and Ziva

Michael Weatherly, formerly Tony DiNozzo on NCIS, gave fans a little tidbit of his thoughts on Tony and Ziva’s reunion in Paris. “Let’s just say… they ended up in Paris. Anyone think that’s a possibility?” Weatherly tweeted yesterday, along with a photo of Tony and Ziva from the 200th NCIS episode. “(BTW, filming this scene for ep 200 of #ncis was one of my favorite moments),” he continued. The episode followed Gibbs through various alternate realities where he made different choices; Tony and Ziva meet again when Ziva is arrested for still being with Mossad, and we get to see a bit of the wildcard she could have been without Gibbs.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Crown Princess Mary stuns in slinky silk gown and diamonds - and wow

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark wowed in her formalwear on Wednesday evening as she stepped out with husband Crown Prince Frederik for a state dinner at Fredensborg Castle. We're officially obsessed with her silk gown, which Mary accessorised with sparkling diamond earrings and glittery clutch bag. A beautiful picture of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Metro International

Volcano erupts on La Palma in Spanish Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending a plume of smoke and ash into the air from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had already begun evacuating the infirm and some farm animals...
ENVIRONMENT
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
newyorksocialdiary.com

Now Open! Hôtel de la Marine

The Arc de Triomphe is not the only prominent Paris monument under the purview of the Center for French Monuments. There is also the magnificent Hotel de La Marine, a mini-Versailles in the heart of Paris. This past June, after a four-year, $157 million painstaking restoration, the storied palace opened...
LIFESTYLE
