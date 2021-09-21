Prolific Spanish actor Antonio de la Torre on choosing wisely and embracing international roles

Michael Weatherly, formerly Tony DiNozzo on NCIS, gave fans a little tidbit of his thoughts on Tony and Ziva’s reunion in Paris. “Let’s just say… they ended up in Paris. Anyone think that’s a possibility?” Weatherly tweeted yesterday, along with a photo of Tony and Ziva from the 200th NCIS episode. “(BTW, filming this scene for ep 200 of #ncis was one of my favorite moments),” he continued. The episode followed Gibbs through various alternate realities where he made different choices; Tony and Ziva meet again when Ziva is arrested for still being with Mossad, and we get to see a bit of the wildcard she could have been without Gibbs.

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO