Prolific Spanish actor Antonio de la Torre on choosing wisely and embracing international roles

Maximiliano Schonfeld infuses this tale of a grieving Argentinian community with well-handled fantasy elements. Dir: Maximiliano Schonfeld. Argentina, France. 2021. 87mins. The hopes, dreams and fears of an insecure young farm worker in rural Argentina come literally to life in Maximiliano Schonfeld’s Jesus Lopez, which opened the Horizontes Latinos section at San Sebastian. Through its first half a well observed and downbeat exploration of a village community’s reaction to tragedy, the film then daringly become something quite different, mixing up the real and the fantastic more effectively than Schonfeld managed in 2017’s Black Frost, albeit on a smaller canvas. It’s a twist that gives this warm-hearted, and thought-provoking film an edge that could take it onto the festival circuit beyond its natural home, the Latin American film circuit.
