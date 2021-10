Opportunities in the smart pole market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the smart pole market is expected grow at a CAGR of 18%-20%. In this market, retrofit is expected to remain the largest installation type, and software segment is expected to remain the largest offering. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like presence of a significant number of projects either for retrofitting or new installations, ongoing research and development activities, growing emphasis on private infrastructure companies, and early adoption of smart pole systems.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO