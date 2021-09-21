CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell sells off its oil and gas business in Texas’ Permian Basin

texasborderbusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil and gas business in the Permian Basin, the country’s largest oilfield, to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion cash on Monday. The deal is a major move for Shell, which produces more than 175,000 barrels of oil per day in the Permian...

texasborderbusiness.com

Houston Chronicle

Natural gas prices soar most since last winter

Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Gas for October delivery gained 11 percent , the biggest daily jump since February, settling at $5.706 per million...
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
InvestorPlace

7 Clean Energy Stocks Trading too Hot at the Moment

The current situation in clean energy stocks reminds several analysts of the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. According to data from Morningstar, global inflows into clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) jumped to $14.7 billion in the six months to the end of March, up from only $1.3 billion in the same period a year prior.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Here's Why Shell (RDS.A) Bids Goodbye to Permian Basin

Royal Dutch Shell plc ( RDS.A ) recently announced an agreement to sell all its assets in the Permian, the most prolific basin in the United States, to competitor ConocoPhillips COP. The cash transaction is valued at $9.5 billion. This deal with ConocoPhillips unlocks a significant value for Shell after...
Houston Chronicle

Tomlinson: Is Texas oil and gas entering its final boom cycle?

On my morning walk through Houston’s EaDo neighborhood last week, I watched a freight train pass carrying thousands of sections of well pipe, something I hadn’t seen in a long time. Seven years ago, commuters on Interstate-10 couldn’t drive five minutes without seeing a truckload of pipe on its way...
marcellusdrilling.com

Hydrogen Still in its Infancy for Midstream Oil & Gas

Robert Rapier, a chemical engineer in the energy industry, often writes for both the Forbes.com and OilPrice.com websites. Excellent writer. Rapier recently concluded a four-article series examining Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs in the oil industry, with an emphasis on how some companies are using hydrogen to improve their metrics. The last article in the series (below) tackles the issue of how hydrogen could/might/maybe become a “game-changer” for midstreamers in the oil and gas space. Our takeaway from reading his article is this…
ecowatch.com

In Sign of Climate Pressure, Royal Dutch Shell Sells Permian Basin Holdings

Royal Dutch Shell announced Monday it was selling its oil and gas production in Texas's Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash. The move reflects pressure on European fossil fuel companies like the Netherlands-based Shell to shift towards cleaner sources of energy in response to the climate crisis, The New York Times reported. It also comes around four months after a Dutch court ordered the company to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 45 percent of 2019 levels by 2030.
stockxpo.com

Conoco Kicks Off Oil Industry’s Carbon Shell Game

Royal Dutch Shell ’s grain of sand is turning out to be another oil producer’s pearl. On Monday, Shell announced it would sell its Permian business to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash. There was probably a limited pool of potential buyers: Oil majors are under immense shareholder pressure to keep capital and environmental discipline, while few independent oil and gas producers have the balance sheet for a deal of this scale.
irei.com

Shell signs agreement to sell Permian interest for $9.5b to ConocoPhillips

Shell Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, has reached an agreement for the sale of its Permian business to ConocoPhillips, a shale developer in the Permian Basin, for $9.5 billion in cash. The transaction will transfer all of Shell's interest in the Permian to ConocoPhillips, subject to regulatory approvals.
Financial World

Houston’s ConocoPhillips to purchase $9.5bn Shell Permian Basin assets

Royal Dutch Shell, the Hague, Netherlands-headquartered Anglo-Dutch oil and natgas behemoth had said in a statement on Monday that it had agreed to a $9.5 billion divestiture of Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips, marking up the Dutch oil mogul’s exit from the largest US oilfield as the energy giant had claimed to have spurred up efforts to jump on the bandwagon of a clean energy transition.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Analyst: Conoco shows commitment to Permian with Shell buy

Executives at ConocoPhillips were surprised to be invited to bid on Shell’s Permian Basin holdings, though it had been rumored Shell was preparing to market the assets. It was an invitation the company wasn’t expecting or seeking, ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told investors during a webcast discussing the $9.5 billion cash transaction announced Monday. It’s also the second major acquisition made by the company in less than a year, just shy of the $9.7 billion paid for Concho Resources. When the deal closes, ConocoPhillips will stand next to Pioneer Natural Resources as the Permian’s second largest producer.
Mix 97.9 FM

Gas Prices Spike in the Permian Basin, Here is Why

Gas prices in the Midland/Odessa area have spiked this week and here are some factors causing it. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the prices going up are being caused by the increased number of hurricanes that have hit the Gulf of Mexico in the past month but Midland/Odessa is seeing a bigger spike than the rest of the state.
