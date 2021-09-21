A third of U.S. small businesses have reinstated COVID-19 restrictions, survey finds

Even as the world was still grappling with the effects of the pandemic a year after the virus first spawned shutdowns across the globe, considerable optimism started to take hold in early 2021 as countries began distributing COVID-19 vaccines. And at first, this translated into a strong economic rebound for parts of North America, Europe, and Asia. But that soon would slow as new virus mutations and strains, coupled with roadblocks to mass vaccination, got in the way.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO