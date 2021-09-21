A third of U.S. small businesses have reinstated COVID-19 restrictions, survey finds
A third of small business owners across the U.S. have voluntarily reinstated pandemic restrictions during the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, new data show. That's a big change from as early as May, when 85% of small businesses were fully open, as infections subsided and government-mandated rules for businesses lifted. But by August that figure had dropped to 63%, according to a survey by Kabbage, a small business lender owned by American Express.www.cbsnews.com
