‘Sopranos’ Prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Is Dry Macaroni With No Gravy
The Many Saints of Newark, David Chase’s return to the organized-crime world of his HBO mob epic The Sopranos, is a project that was up against numerous obstacles from the start. TV shows rarely make a triumphant transition to the big-screen. The original series was a perfectly self-contained affair with an outstanding (and hotly debated) finale. Star James Gandolfini unexpectedly passed away in 2013 at the age of 51, and his son Michael—here embodying a younger version of his father’s New Jersey mafioso Tony Soprano—is a largely unproven talent. And potentially most problematic of all: prequels rarely work, since they explain that which needed no explanation, dramatize that which demanded no dramatization, and fill in narrative gaps that were intriguing precisely because they weren’t filled in.www.thedailybeast.com
