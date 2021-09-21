CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Sopranos’ Prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Is Dry Macaroni With No Gravy

By Nick Schager
Daily Beast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Many Saints of Newark, David Chase’s return to the organized-crime world of his HBO mob epic The Sopranos, is a project that was up against numerous obstacles from the start. TV shows rarely make a triumphant transition to the big-screen. The original series was a perfectly self-contained affair with an outstanding (and hotly debated) finale. Star James Gandolfini unexpectedly passed away in 2013 at the age of 51, and his son Michael—here embodying a younger version of his father’s New Jersey mafioso Tony Soprano—is a largely unproven talent. And potentially most problematic of all: prequels rarely work, since they explain that which needed no explanation, dramatize that which demanded no dramatization, and fill in narrative gaps that were intriguing precisely because they weren’t filled in.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Gandolfini Had to Pull Back an Overzealous Tony Soprano Performance

Michael Gandolfini felt a lot of pressure to play a version of the ruthless mafia boss his late father turned into a television legend on The Sopranos. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the 22-year-old actor opened up about his youth Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. The prequel film sets in motion the characters and events leading to the groundbreaking HBO series. The beloved James Gandolfini won several awards for playing Tony, a character considered by many to be among the greatest in the history of TV. His son Michael told Jim Axelrod that he was well aware...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

James Gandolfini Got So Drunk Filming ‘The Sopranos,’ They Chained Him To A Tree So He Wouldn’t Fall Off A Cliff

We’ve all been there at some point. You’re hanging out with your buddies, having a few drinks, and one of your friends has a few too many…. Or a shit ton too many, and next thing you know they’re flying around like a bat outta hell, being an absolute nuisance, and you just want to tie them to a tree so they can’t hurt themselves or somebody else.
TV & VIDEOS
Yardbarker

Michael Gandolfini on his dad playing Tony Soprano for nine years: 'I’m exhausted after three months'

Michael Gandolfini has an entirely new respect for his father, the late James Gandolfini, and the commitment he had to his iconic role of Tony Soprano in The Sopranos. "He so was not Tony," the 22-year-old actor, who will star as a young Tony Soprano in prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, told The New York Times. "The only insight that I think I gained was deep pride in him. I'm exhausted after three months — you did that for nine years?"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Variety

Robert De Niro Introduces Premiere of ‘Sopranos’ Movie ‘Many Saints of Newark’: ‘I Have a Certain Fondness for Prequels to Gangster Stories’

“I’m not coming back to ‘The Sopranos,’” Aida Turtorro, the two-time Emmy nominee for her role as Janice Soprano in the iconic HBO series, said Wednesday on the red carpet for the show’s long-awaited prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark.” “The truth is,” she said, “I’m not sure I ever left.” Inside the film’s world premiere—where the Beacon Theatre in New York City overflowed with guests, including Edie Falco, Steve Buscemi, Steven Van Zandt and cast members Michael Gandolfini, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll and Ray Liotta — Robert De Niro took the stage. “‘The Sopranos’...
NEWARK, NJ
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Billy Magnussen
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Corey Stoll
Person
Vera Farmiga
tvinsider.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Meet the Younger Versions of Familiar ‘Sopranos’ Characters

Younger stars are taking on some familiar roles in the forthcoming Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. From mob boss Tony Soprano to his mother Livia and his Uncle Junior — originated by actors James Gandolfini, Nancy Marchand, and Dominic Chianese, respectively — fan-favorites from the HBO series are being resurrected (and in younger form) in the new prequel film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sopranos#Macaroni#Hbo#Italians
IndieWire

Michael Gandolfini Is Ready to Play Tony Soprano Again, but Probably Just One More Time

According to “The Many Saints of Newark” director Alan Taylor, screenwriter and “The Sopranos” creator David Chase has hinted about keeping the door open for a sequel or follow-up project. If it happens, Michael Gandolfini is more than ready to return as young Tony Soprano. “Many Saints” takes place during Tony’s childhood and high school years, which is why Gandolfini is so eager to see the character through his twenties. But that’s all the Tony Soprano the actor wants. Gandolfini wants to reprise Tony, but probably just one more time and that’s it. “This is such an incredible character and incredible...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘We Own This City’: HBO Series Halts Production Due To Covid-19

Production on HBO’s upcoming limited series We Own This City has been temporarily suspended after a “Covid event” on-set, Details are not known. Filming has been underway in Baltimore, MD. “Production will be paused on We Own This City this week due to a COVID event and is scheduled to resume with the usual shooting cadence next week,” according to a statement provided to Deadline. The six-hour limited series from The Wire executive producers David Simon and George Pelecanos, is based on The Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Don't Stop Believing: David Chase returns to 'The Sopranos'

Destiny hangs over the characters of the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” but none more so than its creator. David Chase revolutionized television with his monumental mob opera led by James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano ushering in a new era of ambition on the small screen. But what Chase has really always wanted to do is make movies.“That was my whole goal. It’s been that way my whole life,” says Chase, who nevertheless spent his career in TV (“The Rockford Files,” “I’ll Fly Away”) before creating “The Sopranos.” “Film, cinema. Film, cinema.” “There’s something about TV that...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Onyx Collective on Hulu Orders Legal Drama From Producers Kerry Washington, Larry Wilmore; Emayatzy Corinealdi to Star

Onyx Collective on Hulu has greenlit the legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” starring Emayatzy Corinealdi in their first scripted series order, Variety has learned. The series was originally reported as being in development at Onyx Collective back in July after having previously been in the works at ABC. “Reasonable Doubt” will be executive produced by Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Raamla Mohamed is writing and executive producing the series, which features an all-Black writing staff. Attorney Shawn Holley is a co-executive producer as is Jon Leshay. ABC Signature will produce. Simpson Street and Mohamed are...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy