New iPhone 13: Preorder now for the best deals from AT&T, Verizon, Best Buy and more
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in stores this Friday, but preordering it now may save you hundreds of dollars. The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at a hefty price tag -- $1,099 for 128GB of storage. But some carriers are slashing $1,000 off the retail price with a qualifying trade-in (more below). For many, getting the best price on Apple's new phone now will be worth the wait for your iPhone 13 of choice to ship.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0