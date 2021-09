It's time to stop looking peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. There's a new No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Wednesday, Sept. 29, and it's all about Britney. Britney vs. Spears continues to feed the public with information about the Britney Spears conservatorship case, but you might be better watching the other docs that have covered the case already. Melissa McCarthy's The Starling comes in at second despite trash reviews, and Grown Ups is still going strong at No. 3. Maybe the new horror film No One Gets Out Alive will crack the top 5 when it makes its eligible to debut on the list tomorrow.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO