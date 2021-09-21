2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Will Cost $103,360 and Have Rear-Wheel Steering Standard
In Germany, that feature alone costs $575 per year. Mercedes-Benz has announced pricing for its flagship-to-be EQS electric sedan. In the U.S., the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ will start at $103,360 after destination. Buyers will have the choice of three trims—Premium, Exclusive, or Pinnacle—and two powertrains, 450+ or 580. The top-tier EQS 580 Pinnacle will cost at least $126,360 while other trim-power combos will cost somewhere in between that and the $103k base price.www.thedrive.com
