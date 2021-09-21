CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radial hiring 3,000 seasonal workers at Rialto, Montebello warehouses

By Staff report
San Bernardino County Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe logistics provider Radial is stepping up its seasonal hiring ahead of the holidays, seeking 3,000 temporary workers at three facilities in Southern California. Unlike other companies in the 2021 hiring binge, Radial is not offering big hiring bonuses and instead is focusing on creating a “safe, fun and engaging culture.” The company does offer a “weekly attendance bonus” that adds an extra $1 hourly. It also offers referral bonuses.

