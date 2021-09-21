CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man rediscovers letters in his attic, realizes they’re from the Unabomber

By Claudia Dimuro
 8 days ago
A journalist was cleaning out boxes of letters four decades old when he came upon a couple between himself and a man who had read one of his travel guidebooks. It was only upon closer inspection that the journalist realized the man who had reached out to him was none other than the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski.

