CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, ME

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests

By Sheriff Todd Brackett
boothbayregister.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 199 calls for service for the period of Sept. 14 to Sept. 21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,562 calls for service. Amber L. Golden, 29, of Wiscasset was arrested Sept. 18 for Operating under the Influence – 1 prior; Operating after License Suspension and Operating Vehicle without License, on Head Tide Road, Alna, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nobleboro, ME
City
Westport, ME
City
Damariscotta, ME
City
Thomaston, ME
County
Lincoln County, ME
Lincoln County, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Wiscasset, ME
City
Boothbay, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, ME
City
Alna, ME
Fox News

Ted Cruz backs NBA players' vaccine status positions

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, expressed his support for a handful of NBA players who defended their position on the coronavirus vaccine as well as LeBron James who said he wasn’t going to influence any player or teammate one way or the other on the jab. Cruz, who has mostly been...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

House braces for infrastructure vote that progressive Democrats vow to block

WASHINGTON — The House is bracing for a much-anticipated vote on a major infrastructure bill that doesn't appear to have the support it needs to pass. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday that she wants it to pass Thursday, but she left wiggle room to delay the vote. The legislation, which passed the Senate last month, is opposed by scores of progressive Democratic lawmakers, who say they want progress on legislation to bolster the social safety net, called Build Back Better, to come first.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Golf#Sgt#Us Route 1#Domestic Violence Assault#Toyota
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy