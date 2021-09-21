CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty affecting Week 3 waiver pickups

By Jackson Sparks
Sporting News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning backs Josh Jacobs, Trey Sermon, and JaMycal Hasty are all dealing with the injury bug early in the season. Find out their latest status updates and how they are affecting Week 3 fantasy waiver pickups and RB rankings. We'll hint at their Week 3 availability and identify backups with fantasy appeal if they were to miss time. As always, check back for more updates as fresher news rolls in.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Raiders Announce Injury News For RB Josh Jacobs

Despite being under the weather on Monday night, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs suited up for his team and turned in a gutsy performance against the Baltimore Ravens. Jacobs, who was downgraded to questionable just a day before kickoff, had 10 carries for 34 rushing yards and two...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Week 2 Fantasy Sleepers: Trey Sermon, Rondale Moore among players on the start-or-sit bubble

Finding legit sleepers who are causing start ’em, sit ’em headaches for fantasy football owners is a weekly chore. Inevitably, injuries, bad matchups, and previus-week ineffectiveness will have you searching for backups to start, whether they be from the waiver wire, players on your own bench, or possible trade targets. Having a ‘sleeper detector’ handy will give you an edge on the rest of your leagues. Every week, several players will come of out nowhere and finish inside the top 24 of their respective positions, and Week 2 figures to be no different.
NFL
chatsports.com

Kenyan Drake's Raiders Fantasy Outlook After Josh Jacobs' Injury

If Kenyan Drake weren't already a highly sought-after flex player in fantasy leagues, Friday's news that Las Vegas Raiders tailback Josh Jacobs will miss Sunday's clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers has certainly raised Drake's stock. Jacobs was ruled out due to toe and ankle injuries days after he mustered 10...
NFL
numberfire.com

Trey Sermon officially active for 49ers in Week 2

San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon is active for the team's Week 2 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. One of the most surprising healthy-scratches in recent memory, Sermon (a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft) was essentially benched out of the blue for the team's Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions. However, after losing Raheem Mostert for the season, the 49ers will allow Sermon to join the active roster for today's game against the Eagles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Barber
Person
Carson Wentz
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Josh Jacobs Out Week 2 w/ Toe Injury! | How long will he be out? Injury Update

Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on the Josh Jacobs toe injury. Raiders running back is not playing week 2 and could he end up missing multiple weeks?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Elijah Mitchell Start/Sit Week 2: Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty loom large

In a turbulent Week 1 for San Francisco 49ers running backs, Elijah Mitchell emerged as the fantasy football RB to start. Seen as an afterthought in the backfield entering the season, Mitchell had a strong start to his NFL career. Can you now trust Mitchell as a starter in Week 2, or could this backfield committee continue to frustrate fantasy managers?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Jacobs’ injury status for Raiders in Week 2 vs Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders, fresh off one of their most dramatic season-opening victories in recent memory, might be forced to tangle with one of the NFL’s elite defenses absent a top playmaker. Josh Jacobs didn’t practice for the Raiders on Thursday due to a toe injury, the second consecutive session he’s missed this week. His status for Las Vegas’ Week 2 tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers is currently unknown.
NFL
Pioneer Press

The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 2: Raiders committee will replace Josh Jacobs

The season started spectacularly for the Las Vegas Raiders with their thrilling victory over Baltimore on Monday night, but things are about to get dicier. Immediately. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle), who limped badly at various points against the Ravens, has been ruled out Sunday in Pittsburgh. You...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#American Football#Ppr#Raiders#Rb28#Kenyan#D St#Packers#Rb56#Faab
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Injury Report: Josh Jacobs, Marquise Brown, and Tyrell Williams injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, nothing is more important for fantasy football than following injuries. A player’s outlook (and team’s context) will change with nearly every occurrence. Here’s an update on some critical injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact. Editor’s note — any mentions of “Friday...
NFL
610 Sports Radio

Josh Jacobs injury: 5 replacement options at RB for fantasy football

Raiders star Josh Jacobs' injury has further depleted the pool of viable running backs, which in most fantasy formats is already relatively thinner than wide receiver. Jacobs looked hobbled on Monday Night Football against the Ravens, though he still managed to score two touchdowns. Thankfully, for now he's only been ruled out for a tough Week 2 matchup against the Steelers, perhaps signaling his ankle and foot ailments aren't serious enough to warrant an IR stint, which would be a minimum absence of three weeks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
49erswebzone

49ers-Eagles Injury Updates: Trey Sermon, Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, Kevin Givens suffer injuries

488 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 2's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles without linebacker Dre Greenlaw and starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Greenlaw is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing core muscle surgery. Moseley is inactive for the second consecutive game due to a knee injury. Those are in addition to the losses of cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert, who suffered season-ending knee injuries in Week 1.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Jacobs, NFL Injury Statuses, Fantasy Impact for Week 2

The Cleveland Browns will have to wait at least another week to have Odell Beckham Jr. back in their offensive lineup. Beckham will be the highest-profile offensive absence from Sunday's Week 2 slate, but the Browns might not need him to beat the Houston Texans. In fact, the Browns have...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Jacobs, Odell Beckham Jr. injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the return of the NFL is when players are allowed to go full speed — injuries are bound to happen. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 3 in the air.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

Even the smartest fantasy drafters can wind up needing help off the waiver wire in season-long formats. Snagging high-floor players with every single draft pick is possible, but predicting key early-season injuries is not. Raheem Mostert is out for the season, Josh Jacobs has missed two games, and Christian McCaffrey...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 3 RB Preview: It's time to make buy low offers for Javonte Williams and Trey Sermon

Through the first two weeks of the NFL season Najee Harris and Elijah Mitchell are the only two rookies who rank inside the top 36 running backs in PPR scoring. Kenneth Gainwell is the third best rookie, at 40th overall. For those who drafted Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, and Trey Sermon it's been a tough start to the year. And it's not a bad time to try to capitalize on their pain.
NFL
Sporting News

Week 4 Fantasy Sleepers: Trey Sermon, Peyton Barber among potential starters with big upside

It's time to talk about Week 4 fantasy sleepers. Whether these guys are on your roster or sitting in the pool of free agents, they have sneaky upside to help you take home a "W" in your matchups this week. Players like Trey Sermon and Peyton Barber are on the start-or-sit bubble thanks to injuries, but given their matchups, we like their chances if Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) are out. The beauty of in-season fantasy football sleepers is we look at them through a one-week lens. Of course, all of our selections aren't necessarily going to be weekly studs, but they have nice matchups or newfound opportunities that make them viable starts this week -- and that's all that matters.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Peyton Barber Waiver Wire Week 4: Health of Josh Jacobs a key factor

Raiders running back Peyton Barber was a fantasy football week winner in Week 3 with a shocking RB1 performance. Does that mean he deserves a spot in your Week 4 lineup? Should you put in a waiver wire claim for Barber?. Peyton Barber Fantasy Outlook: Don’t go point chasing!. Did...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

49ers Injury Report: Trey Sermon cleared, Elijah Mitchell doubtful for Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers‘ injury report shows that running back Trey Sermon (concussion) is clear to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, while Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) is a long shot. The Niners are listing Mitchell as doubtful — and even that might be optimistic, according to coach Kyle Shanahan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy