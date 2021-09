This was long before Bengals kicking prodigy Evan McPherson became the youngest to ever end an NFL overtime with his foot. Back when McPherson ended a long-ago overtime with his head. Back when he grew up fast and Fort Payne High School became the champions of Class 6A in the state of Alabama. Since it is soccer in Alabama, which is slightly behind water polo in local interest, the only ones that really remember McPherson's walk-off sudden death header against Northview are the ones that matter.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO