Health Services

Large Employers Launch Telemedicine Program to Tackle Black Health Disparities

By Bertha Coombs, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart is partnering with large employers and Grand Rounds and Doctor on Demand on a new initiative called the Black Community Innovation Coalition. The new virtual-care program is aimed at combating health disparities among African American workers that taps into companies' employee affinity groups. Doctor on Demand believes its diverse...

Holland Sentinel

My Take: Eliminating health care disparities will require systemic change

African Americans and other diverse populations in West Michigan, and across the U.S., have been fighting for their rights and equality and have seen progress. A real discussion of history and its long-lasting negative impact on certain diverse groups is happening, with more attention being paid to how we can address those issues. Legislators also addressed past discrimination by recognizing racism as a national health crisis.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
tkmagazine.com

Stormont Vail Health Launches Walk with a Doc Program in Topeka

Stormont Vail Health is encouraging Topeka residents to take a step toward better health with Walk with a Doc (WWAD), a health program that brings doctors and patients together to walk Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 9 to 10 a.m. WWAD is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to...
TOPEKA, KS
Benzinga

Field Trip Health Launches Novel Programs To Train Next Generation Of Psychedelic Therapists

This article was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP), a pioneer in the delivery of psychedelic-assisted therapies, recently announced the launch of their “Kap Co-Operative” program, enabling independent psychedelic therapists to practice at their locations. They have also launched novel training programs to help educate the next generation of psychedelic clinicians.
HEALTH SERVICES
chaindrugreview.com

CVS Caremark unveils new efforts to tackle health disparities

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Caremark announced on Wednesday an expansion of its efforts to decrease health disparities among patients with certain conditions including sickle cell, HIV and cardiovascular disease by collaborating with local partners and utilizing its unique enterprise assets. The company is increasing its investments in programs that address barriers to care and developing additional initiatives to help disadvantaged populations and alleviate inequities in the U.S. health care system.
HEALTH SERVICES
cobizmag.com

Emerging health care strategies for employers

Even as COVID-19 cases decline, the pandemic has changed various aspects of how many Coloradans earn a living, ushering in an era of remote working and virtual team meetings. While encouraging a healthier workforce has long been a priority for employers, the pandemic has sparked a renewed focus for many organizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stardem.com

Behavioral health telehealth equipment pilot program launched

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health launched a telehealth equipment pilot program at the end of August to help increase access to clinically appropriate telehealth services for mental health and substance use disorder patients in 10 Maryland jurisdictions. The program provides funding for smartphones, tablets and high-speed internet access for telehealth videoconferencing.
BALTIMORE, MD
WCIA

Local health department launches flu immunization program

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is offering seasonal flu shots to the public starting Sept. 20. Medicare B and Medicaid recipients will not be charged for their shots, nor will people with most, if not all, private insurance plans. The SCDPH accepts health insurance plans from Blue Cross, Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Molina, Coventry, Meridian, Illinicare and Health Alliance.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
TechCrunch

9am.health launches with $3.7M to tackle virtual diabetes care

They met and bonded over both having type 1 diabetes — Westermann was diagnosed over 25 years ago — and started the MySugr app for diabetes self-management in 2012 (they won a TC pitch-off back in 2011). Four years later, Westermann moved to the U.S. from Austria to introduce MySugr stateside before the company was acquired by Roche for $100 million in 2017.
MENTAL HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

AXA launched toll free telemedicine helpline for medical ailments and information

AXA has launched a toll-free helpline to provide telemedicine services in India. The main aim of telemedicine is to make it affordable, accessible and acceptable. Global insurance major AXA launched a toll-free helpline to provide telemedicine services in India. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State inaugurated this toll-free helpline along with NGO partner Sewa Int....
INDIA
heart.org

“Stay Fuerte for All” campaign aims to reduce health disparities in the Hispanic community

DALLAS, September 22, 2021 — COVID-19 has affected the health, job safety and financial security of Hispanic Americans. Hispanic people are almost 2.5 times as likely to die from COVID-19 than white/non-Hispanic people, when age is taken into account[1]. This disproportionate impact of the pandemic is shedding a new national light on the alarmingly low COVID-19 vaccination rate remaining within the Hispanic community[2]. As a champion for health equity, the American Heart Association, the leading global voluntary health organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke for all, has launched a new public awareness campaign to empower and inform the community about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine in a way that is relevant to Latino culture and language. According to a journal from the Psychoneuroimmunology Research Society, the lack of accurate Spanish-language resources about COVID-19 vaccinations has contributed to a prevalence of misinformation, adversely impacting communities of color at a greater rate[3].
PUBLIC HEALTH
michiganchronicle.com

COVID and Health Disparities

COVID-19 has claimed more than 600,000 lives nationwide and the numbers continue to climb. For communities of color, the pandemic has had a damning effect. Approximately 73,000 African Americans have lost their battle with the virus and account for 15 percent of cases to date. With higher rates of hypertension, diabetes and stroke, the effect of the coronavirus on African Americans is a multi-level system of health disparities; and the pandemic helped to uncover them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Novant Health launches telehealth program to reduce number of admitted COVID-19 patients

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health launched a digital health program to reduce the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to its hospitals, the company said Sept. 23. Novant Health will identify which patients can safely transition to an on-demand virtual care program, dubbed COVID Care at Home, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Depending on their treatment plan, a patient could be discharged with equipment, such as home oxygen monitoring.
EDUCATION
Fox 59

Pandemic highlights racial health disparities in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS- COVID-19 punctured an already bleeding healthcare system. “We know improvement in your health comes by treating the underlying condition– so our country needs to treat their… our underlying condition (racism),” explained Dr. Myrtice Macon, a retired Black anesthesiologist. The pandemic fully unveiled how race and healthcare collide; in mid-July,...
INDIANA STATE
georgiahealthnews.com

Health officials, advocacy group testify on disparities

Georgia House lawmakers heard testimony Monday from state health officials urging more resources for rural and minority communities to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Nationwide, Black people have died from the coronavirus at a rate 1.4 times the rate of white people,” said Dr. Dominic Mack, a family medicine professor at Morehouse School of Medicine. “In Georgia, just being Black means you have a higher chance of contracting COVID.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon launches $40M health equity program: 3 details

Amazon Web Services is committing $40 million over three years to its new global program to support equity in health outcomes. Here are three key details:. Through the program, organizations can apply to receive Amazon Web Services credits and expertise to create products and services aiming to improve health outcomes for marginalized populations. This year's deadline for applications is Nov. 15.
BUSINESS

