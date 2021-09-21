Monmouth County has 587 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 16 and Sept. 20
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, September 16 and Monday, September 20, there have been 587 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been three new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.www.ahherald.com
