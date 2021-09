Oktoberfest season is upon us. The first Oktoberfest was more than 200 years ago – so why is it held in September?. Back in 1810, on October 12th Prince Ludwig of Bavaria hosted a wedding celebration and invited the common people of Munich. The festivities lasted for several days and it was so popular they wanted to do it again. October is typically cold so they moved the festival to September to make the most of the warmer weather.

FESTIVAL ・ 12 DAYS AGO