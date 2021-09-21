Mono-Material Makeup Brushes
The Ecosofy Solo brushes by Pennelli Faro are patented one-material cosmetic brushes that are made from post-consumer recycled water bottles. The 100% mono-material brushes are free from metal and glue and everything from the handle to the synthetic fibre tufts stem from plastic that's been creatively repurposed. All thanks to this, the brushes are easy to recycle, even without needing to separate out the different components. For this reason, Pennelli Faro, calls the Ecosofy Solo “the most sustainable cosmetic brush on the market.”www.trendhunter.com
