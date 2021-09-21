Mono-Material Makeup Brushes

Are you wanting to change up your hairstyle for fall? Hairstylist, Sierra, knows all the trends for the upcoming season. Today, she joins Nicea to discuss all things beauty. If you’re thinking about dying your hair, Sierra recommends going darker with only a few light pieces around the face. Her favorite hair colors to use in the fall are reds and oranges, as highlighted on her model this morning. Some of her go-to hairstyles are half-ups, braids, and buns because they’re quick and easy. Onset today, she demonstrated an intricate and stylish braid in only two minutes!

HAIR CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO