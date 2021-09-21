CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These $20 Flannel Sheets Transformed My Bed Into a Cozy Paradise for Fall and Winter

By Madeline Diamond
Real Simple
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're always on the lookout for the best bedding on the market, whether that's cooling sheets for the summer or cozy flannel sheets for the colder months. Flannel sheets are a great option for fall and winter since they're warm yet still breathable, even for hot sleepers. We found a set at Target that starts at just $20 and comes in four gorgeous patterns you'll want to use all season long.

