Biggest Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games Of 2021 And Beyond

The Nintendo Switch keeps building in strength, thanks to a library of great first-party games and strong third-party support. With the flexibility of playing while docked to a TV or as a handheld, portable console, it's a great way to enjoy your favorite games. We've already seen plenty of brilliant Nintendo Switch games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so it's exciting to know there's more to come. Whether you've been a Switch owner from the beginning, or are perhaps eyeing the new OLED version, there are plenty of upcoming games to get excited about. To help you find your next gaming obsession, we've compiled a list of the biggest upcoming Nintendo Switch games to watch out for over the next year.