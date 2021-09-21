CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Album Review: Big Red Machine – How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?

By Dana Alward
Cover picture for the articleThe passage of time is an uncertain yet inevitable struggle that Big Red Machine grapples with both musically and lyrically on their latest album, How Long Do Think It’s Gonna Last?. This release by the supergroup, composed of The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, features an all-star cast including Taylor Swift and Fleet Foxes’s Robin Pecknold. Despite the meandering sonic homogeny throughout its hour-plus runtime, Dessner and Vernon tackle universally topical themes and create evocative atmospheres with ease.

