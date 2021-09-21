CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Guy channels Schoolhouse Rock as Stewie urges you to get vaccinated

By Dan Snierson
EW.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne hundred eighty million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But as the president of the United States, and you know, science have explained, it's not enough. Longtime fan of science Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has entered the conversation in an effort to help educate those who have been reluctant to sign up for the shot(s) — and he's responding to the disinformation about the vaccine spread by Fox News, he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night.

ew.com

Related
ComicBook

Family Guy Debuts Vaccine PSA Amidst Pandemic

Family Guy has been on for years at this point, but the animated comedy still keeps its ears to the ground when it comes to social commentary. From Internet trends to political divides, it goes without saying that Family Guy will try to comment on just about everything. Now, it seems the COVID-19 vaccine has made it onto Family Guy's radar, and a PSA was just released to broach the issue.
COMICS
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
96krock.com

Ken Jeong (An Actual Doctor!) and ‘Family Guy’ Explain Vaccines

Lately, late-night shows had two very funny guests talk about a very important topic: the Covid-19 vaccine. Ken Jeong, the doctor-turned-actor went on the Late Late Show with James Corden yesterday (September 21) to break down what exactly the dangers are of the Delta variant and the importance of the vaccine.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Stewie Griffin Explains COVID Vaccine in Educational ‘Family Guy’ PSA Video

Seth MacFarlane and the “Family Guy” producers have created an educational PSA video encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In the three-minute video, Peter Griffin debates whether or not to get vaccinated at the doctor’s office, so Stewie and Brian Griffin explain the science behind the COVID vaccine, combining typical “Family Guy” humor and real educational facts. Stewie and Brian shrink down microscopically to enter Peter’s body, where they explain how the vaccine combats the virus. “Vaccines protect us from illnesses by activating our immune response without the danger of actual infection, thereby training the body to fight off the real thing....
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Family Guy’ PSA Encourages COVID-19 Vaccination

Family Guy on Tuesday released a public service announcement encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The three-minute short is a nod to Schoolhouse Rock! and revolves around Brian and Stewie discussing how the vaccine works in the body and why it is safe to a hesitant Peter. And naturally, Meg plays the role of the virus. While a guest Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane joked that he felt it was necessary to do something since Fox News was doing its part in encouraging people to get vaccinated. In reality, MacFarlane has used social media to blast Fox...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Family Guy releases hilariously honest vaccine PSA that everyone can understand

American animated sitcom Family Guy has created a public service announcement dispelling the fears of Covid-19 vaccine sceptics.The sketch was shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday as Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane joined the talk show host’s star-studded lineup of guests.The video shows Peter being nervous about getting his jab. When he asks the doctor how it works, he replied: “Think of the vaccine as a large ethnic bouncer, and Covid as the drunk, entitled white kid yelling ‘Do you know who my father is?’”“Do I have to do everything?” Stewie sighs to himself after the doctor’s reply....
TV & VIDEOS
wbrz.com

Chris Rock announces COVID diagnosis, urges others to get vaccinated

Entertainer, Chris Rock, who joked earlier this year that he'd "skipped the line" to ensure he got a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, revealed over the weekend that he's been diagnosed with the virus. The 56-year-old comedian took to Twitter to urge members of the public to get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

'Family Guy' Characters Star In COVID-19 Vaccine Public Service Announcement

If unvaccinated people grind your gears, then Peter Griffin is coming to the rescue to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. What Happened: The characters from Seth MacFarlane’s long-running animated Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) series “Family Guy” are starring in a three-and-a-half-minute public service announcement designed to explain how the vaccines work and why it's important to be vaccinated.
TV & VIDEOS
101wkqx.com

If you still have vaccine questions, ‘Family Guy’ can help

We’re not sure exactly what dark, twisted timeline we’ve stumbled onto, but the voice of reason in this scenario is Stewie Griffin, who kindly walked us through some frequently asked vaccine questions. You can find out how to get your COVID-19 vaccine here.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Seth MacFarlane talks 'Family Guy' vaccine PSA, Fox News on 'Kimmel'

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Seth MacFarlane discussed creating a Family Guy PSA about getting the COVID-19 vaccine and his issues with Fox News while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The comedian played a clip from the PSA on Monday which features Family Guy characters Stewie and Brian talking about the effectiveness of the vaccine and how it can protect your loved ones.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Chris Rock announces he has a breakthrough coronavirus case, urges followers to get vaccinated

Chris Rock revealed that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus in a message urging his followers on Twitter to get vaccinated. The comedian, 56, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a bare-bones message with his more than 5 million followers announcing both that he tested positive for COVID-19 and encouraged them to get vaccinated against the potentially life-threatening illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
