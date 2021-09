Land Rover’s recent model range is getting bigger and bigger every year. From the heavy off-road department, the British manufacturer has the Defender in its different forms, with a three-row version expected to join the lineup pretty soon. On the other hand, a recent report indicated there could be a new Range Rover-based off-roader, and things are really starting to get a little confusing. If you miss the simpler times, we have a new and very interesting option for you.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO