Cape Girardeau, MO

Amy Oliver

Standard Democrat
 10 days ago

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Amy DeWitt Oliver, age 51, of Cape Girardeau passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Missouri. Born Sept, 16, 1970, in Cape Girardeau, to Gary and Debi (Lawrence) DeWitt of Sikeston, she attended Sikeston High School. She then earned a Bachelors of Science in psychology from Southeast Missouri State University and went on to receive her MBA in healthcare administration from Tennessee State University.

