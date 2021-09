In 2021, Amanda Gorman made headlines across the United States — and maybe even the world — when she was invited to read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the 2021 presidential inauguration. In doing so, she became the youngest person in the country’s history to read a presidential inauguration. Not only was the opportunity a major personal accomplishment for Amanda, but it was also meant to represent the turning over of a new leaf in the country. Although she has been a little low-key since the big event, Amanda is still working on a lot of cool things and we definitely haven’t seen the last of her. Keep reading to find out what Amanda Gorman has been up to since the 2021 presidential inauguration.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO