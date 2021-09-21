ESPN anchor, Hononegah grad Nicole Briscoe opens up about pregnancy loss, infertility
ESPN SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe has been speaking openly in recent months about pregnancy loss, infertility and the challenges she faced becoming a mother. Briscoe, who people in the Rockford area may remember as Nicole Manske, a 1998 Hononegah High School graduate and television news reporter with 13 WREX, shared those stories and more Tuesday when she delivered her keynote speech "Having it all, What it means to have your all" at the Influential Women in Business Luncheon in Beloit.www.rrstar.com
Comments / 0