Now that the COVID-19 boosters are rolling out for older Americans and those with high-risk jobs, some of us are voicing our anxiety about side effects. A lot of people found the vaccine side effects — nightmarish chills and low grade fevers — pretty debilitating, and kind of mysterious. The cashier at my favorite bodega told me that she’s sure the third shot is going to help her grow the tail she’s always longed for. Sorry to disappoint, but according to new research, the side effects of the third COVID-19 vaccine dose will probably be similar to the second. In other words: No tail, but maybe some fatigue.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO