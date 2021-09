Adelaide [Australia], September 30 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers have announced the signing of Dane Van Niekerk for the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). A feature of the competition since its inception, the 28-year-old has been a crucial player across five seasons with the Sydney Sixers, playing an important role in back-to-back WBBL|02 and WBBL|03 championships.

