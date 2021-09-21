App Detail » EXIT – The Curse of Ophir
Famous writer Tory Harlane has disappeared without a trace and you've been hired to find him! He was last seen at the Hotel Ophir, deep in the Wichita Mountains of Oklahoma, researching alleged haunted houses. There are many rumors about this remote place: rumors of a supposed city of gold, of unexplained phenomena, and also of a curse. And then there is this eerie comet in the sky, the appearance of which has sent a shiver down your spine – and not only yours.www.148apps.com
