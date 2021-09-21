CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

App Detail » EXIT – The Curse of Ophir

148apps.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamous writer Tory Harlane has disappeared without a trace and you've been hired to find him! He was last seen at the Hotel Ophir, deep in the Wichita Mountains of Oklahoma, researching alleged haunted houses. There are many rumors about this remote place: rumors of a supposed city of gold, of unexplained phenomena, and also of a curse. And then there is this eerie comet in the sky, the appearance of which has sent a shiver down your spine – and not only yours.

www.148apps.com

Comments / 0

Related
148apps.com

App Detail » Amplosion: Redirect AMP Links

Amplosion automagically redirects AMP pages/links to their normal counterparts within Safari using an easy and elegant Safari extension. Activating it is super simple with just a few taps in the Settings app (full walkthrough in-app), and then you're good to go. Amplosion will automatically redirect AMP links you encounter, and you can even permit certain websites to continue to display AMP by adding them to the Allowlist. Amplosion shows how many times it has activated with a beautiful flip counter at the top of the app so you can see how many times it's saved the day. There's also a myriad of beautiful app icons to choose from.
CELL PHONES
148apps.com

App Detail » ROD Multiplayer #1 Car Driving

ROD Multiplayer Car Driving offers you the best online multiplayer car racing simulation experience and a great way to drift extreme car in big fun city against people from all over the world. Get ready for cool extreme drift races, online multiplayer street races and mega ramp parkour shows where...
VIDEO GAMES
148apps.com

Nauticrawl review

Nauticrawl is an immensely rewarding narrative adventure about learning how to drive an otherworldly vehicle to freedom. Nauticrawl is a game all about mystery, and I mean this quite literally. Aside from a handful of words explaining that you are a runaway laborer, there is no direction explicitly given to you. You're dumped in front of an instrument panel that you discover is your escape vehicle, but how do you drive it? What is it for? What are you escaping from, and where even are you? These are the questions you uncover slowly but surely as you try your best to throw the right switches at the right time to make it out of captivity alive.
VIDEO GAMES
siliconangle.com

Kids fairy tale app FarFaria leaks 2.9M user details through unsecured database

FarFaria, an online app that offers fairy tales for kids two to nine years old, has been found to expose the details of its 2.9 million users. Discovered and detailed today byBob Diachenko, the head of security research at Comparitech, the data was open to all and sundry on a misconfigured MongoDB database. The data exposed included email addresses, authentication tokens, sign-in info and social media information.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curse#Puzzle Game#Adventure Game#City Of Gold
IGN

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan - World of Imagination Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan and get a peek at the various locales you'll explore in the World of Imagination, such as the Prehistoric peninsula Dinoland, the icy peaks of Frightfrost Mountain, the haunted depths of Sunken Harbor, and the mysterious golden temple of the Sanctum of Self. Rainbow Billy: the Curse of the Leviathan, the 2.5D adventure platformer featuring RPG, creature-collecting, and puzzle elements, launches on October 5, 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam for PC. The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch on another date.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix the ‘Timed out while waiting for spawn point’ error in New World

Picking a server to play in New World is a difficult task in its own rights. Not many players enjoy playing in the most crowded server, but once you create your first character, all you’ll want to do will be get back to your world and continue your journey. Only a pesky error like the “Timed out while waiting for spawn point” message can prevent you from logging into your server.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How many characters can you have per server in New World?

When you first log into New World, players will get a glimpse of all the realms hidden inside the game. These servers will be the home to your character and picking one can prove itself to be a difficult task. Most players will often opt in for the players with higher populations since more players will mean more competition.
VIDEO GAMES
u.today

Flare's Songbird Successfully Exits Observation Mode: Details

Flare, a much-anticipated Turing-complete smart contracts platform, is getting closer to its mainnet release. Songbird "observation mode" experiment is completed. According to a press release shared with U.Today, Songbird, the "sister chain" of Flare, has ended its "observation mode." This stage in Songbird blockchain's lifespan began on Sept. 16, 2021,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

One Amazon Prime perk is going away next month. Here's what it means for your membership

Amazon's invite-only product launch came with a few invite-only preorders. Now Amazon users and Prime members can enter their email addresses to be added to the list in hopes or preordering futuristic tech like Amazon's Astro robot, Ring's Always Home drone camera and the Echo Glow. Despite the excitement of new products coming, Prime members may be disappointed to hear that one perk is going away next month.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
timesdelphic.com

Commentary: Horoscopes for 9/29

What iconic fall activity should you use to kick off the start of autumn based on your zodiac sign?. The newfound crispness of the air seems to whisper that autumn is starting. A season of evolution, leaving the negative behind and embracing comfort is worth celebrating. While waiting for the leaves to change and getting your Halloween costumes ready, there are many ways to usher in the new season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video. Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”
TV & VIDEOS
Amomama

Man Renovating an Old House Drops a Brick and Finds a Key Inside — Story of the Day

A man renovating a house knocked down a loose brick to discover a strange key inside. He followed the trail of the key and learned an important lesson. John Smith was one of the dozens of young men out on the streets looking for a means to support themselves and, in several cases, their families. They were all chasing the American dream, looking to become millionaires.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
quicksie983.com

The Curse of the Mouse Tower

Back from the dead for a frightfully good time, it’s Quicksie Storytime! Each week, enjoy two bone-chilling stories from beyond the grave…Scott Guettel will get your heart pounding with anticipation for Halloween. Available Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Quicksie Storytime Podcast!. Podcast: Download (Duration: 6:04 — 5.6MB)
PODCAST
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy