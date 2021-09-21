CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's newest Kindle e-readers come with USB-C charging and optional Qi wireless

By Hagop Kavafian
Android Police
Android Police
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon is the undisputed leader when it comes to e-readers, thanks to its iconic Kindle. The latter is now so popular that it's declined in a variety of models, including the Kindle Oasis and Paperwhite. The latter was last renewed in 2018 and is starting to age, especially given it still has a microUSB port. Thankfully, Amazon just announced three new Kind Paperwhite models, including a Signature edition, as well as a kid-friendly model.

www.androidpolice.com

Android Police

Android Police

ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

