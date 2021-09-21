CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muv-Luv's Project Mikhail Game's Switch Version Delayed

Cover picture for the articleANCHOR revealed on Tuesday in a producer letter video that it is delaying the Nintendo Switch version of its Project Mikhail game for the Muv-Luv franchise again from its originally rescheduled October release. The game will still launch on PC via Steam in October, but only in early access. By releasing the game in early access, the development team will listen to feedback from players to make a better game. Once the team feels the game is ready, the game will leave Steam early access and launch for the Switch.

nintendoeverything.com

Switch firmware version 13.0.0 comes with controller update

As part of the new version 13.0.0 firmware for Switch, Nintendo is offering the latest controller update. It can be done by accessing the system settings, going to the “Controllers and Sensors” tab, and then selecting the “Update Controllers” option. Note that if multiple controllers are paired to your Switch, the firmware will be updated one controller at a time.
TechRadar

Nintendo’s latest Switch controller could tease the return of these classic games

A new FCC filing suggests that Nintendo has an announcement coming soon, and we hope it’s the long awaited release of N64 games on the Switch. The filing (discovered by VGC) is for a “game controller” but most details have been kept private at the request of Nintendo. However, that privacy is only set to last for six months, so we'll likely know what the controller looks like before long – likely in early 2022. With all the secrecy, though, we believe it could be an N64-style controller to pair with the arrival of N64 games on Nintendo Switch Online.
nichegamer.com

Alwa’s Collection Announced for Switch and PS4

Publisher Clear River Games and developer Elden Pixels have announced Alwa’s Collection for both Switch and PS4. Alwa’s Collection is coming to both Switch and PlayStation 4, bringing with it both retro metroidvania-style platformer games Alwa’s Awakening and Alwa’s Legacy. A retail version is coming later in 2021 $29.99. It’s...
International Business Times

'Battlefield 2042' Beta Dates And Details Surface Online Following Game's Delayed Release Announcement

A new set of leaks has revealed "Battlefield 2042" Beta dates after EA and DICE announced this year's series installment will be delayed. DICE did not reveal the open beta dates of "Battlefield 2042" even when the game was announced in October. However, earlier rumors suggested players could get their hands on the game through open beta tests in late September.
gamingbolt.com

Deathloop Update Addresses Another Issue With The Game’s PC Version

A new update to Arkane Studios’ latest Deathloop will be addressing a stuttering issue with the game’s PC version. Many users have been reporting several stuttering issues with the game, but this update smooths out mouse-based camera movement at high framerates. Of course, fans are still waiting out on a...
Anime News Network

NEO: The World Ends With You Game's PC Version Launches on September 28

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that NEO: The World Ends with You (Shin Subarashii Kono Sekai), the new sequel game to The World Ends with You action role-playing game, will launch on PC via the Epic Games Store on September 28. Square Enix describes the game:. NEO: The World Ends...
asapland.com

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Version

The game is set in the Caribbean islands during the golden age and centers around Edward Conway, the father of Chatham ken way and the grandfather of Raton, the playable characters of Assassin’s creed. Assassin creed 3 pre-mastered and assassin, the screed will be sold a la carte for PlayStation...
dsogaming.com

Epic Games’ senior artist shows a modern version of Doom 3’s Spider Mastermind

Although Spider Mastermind was the ending boss in Doom, it was absent from Doom 3. Ironically, id Software was planning to include it as there was concept art for it. However, and during development, the team cut it from the game. And although we’ve gotten a Spider Mastermind in Doom 2016, Martin Holmberg has decided to give us a glimpse at what a modern version of Doom 3’s monster could look like.
Anime News Network

News Otomate's Cupid Parasite Switch Game Launches in West in November

Game launches in N. America on November 2, Europe on November 5. Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release its Otomate brand's Cupid Parasite game for the Nintendo Switch physically and digitally in North America on November 2 and in Europe on November 5. The game will...
VentureBeat

Nintendo Direct on September 23 will focus on winter’s Switch games

Nintendo has announced that it will broadcast a new Direct presentation tomorrow, September 23, at 3 p.m. Pacific. It will be 40 minutes long and focus on Switch games coming out this winter. Rumors suggested a new Nintendo Direct was on the way. While October 8’s. and November 19’s Pokémon...
videogameschronicle.com

Nintendo could re-release Metroid Prime 1 for Switch without ‘Trilogy’ games, it’s claimed

A Nintendo insider has claimed that the company is working on a re-release of Metroid Prime for Switch, separate from any potential Trilogy plans. Emily Rogers, an industry insider with a long track record of accurate Nintendo information, stated on Twitter Wednesday: “Last I heard, Nintendo was busy working on Metroid Prime 1 to celebrate the game’s 20th anniversary in 2022.
Anime News Network

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Game Gets Console Release on December 16

Publisher Playism announced on Saturday that it will release Team Ladybug and WSS Playground's Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth side-scrolling action game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on December 16. The game will feature text in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.
Nintendo Life

The Forgotten City - Cloud Version Is Out Today On Switch

The Forgotten City is an intriguing game - it began life as an incredibly popular mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which had so many downloads that eventually the team at Modern Storyteller decided to adapt it into a full blown release. It arrived this Summer on pretty much every platform, though the confirmed Switch release had so far proven elusive.
Twinfinite

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Game Announced for PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Today Bushiroad announced with a press release a brand new game tied in with the popular manga and anime series Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid. The title is”Kobayashi-san Chi no Meidoragon Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath,” which translates into “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Explosion!! Chorogon Breath. It’s a shoot ’em up that will...
