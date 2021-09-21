Muv-Luv's Project Mikhail Game's Switch Version Delayed
ANCHOR revealed on Tuesday in a producer letter video that it is delaying the Nintendo Switch version of its Project Mikhail game for the Muv-Luv franchise again from its originally rescheduled October release. The game will still launch on PC via Steam in October, but only in early access. By releasing the game in early access, the development team will listen to feedback from players to make a better game. Once the team feels the game is ready, the game will leave Steam early access and launch for the Switch.www.animenewsnetwork.com
