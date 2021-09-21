Muv-Luv's Project Mikhail Game's Switch Version Delayed

A new FCC filing suggests that Nintendo has an announcement coming soon, and we hope it’s the long awaited release of N64 games on the Switch. The filing (discovered by VGC) is for a “game controller” but most details have been kept private at the request of Nintendo. However, that privacy is only set to last for six months, so we'll likely know what the controller looks like before long – likely in early 2022. With all the secrecy, though, we believe it could be an N64-style controller to pair with the arrival of N64 games on Nintendo Switch Online.

