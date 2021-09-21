CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law and Order Special Victims Unit - And the Empire Strikes Back - Preview

By shirleena cunningham
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman trafficking comes in all different forms. The sad part is we only hear about the women who get kidnapped and sold into sexual slavery across international borders. When in reality, human tracking can be found anywhere in any situation. The season finale of Special Victims Unit, called Wolves in Sheep's Clothing, tells a young mother, Rosa, who ended up homeless. But soon, her luck changed, and Rosa and her son got into subsidized housing. She believed God blessed her and her son by getting them out of the shelter and into a new apartment where it was safe.

