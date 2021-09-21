Law and Order Special Victims Unit - And the Empire Strikes Back - Preview

Law & Order is gearing up for a big season 23 for both SVU and Organized Crime, which like last year will crossover a bit throughout the season. NBC has now released a brand new preview trailer to hype up the upcoming premieres, and in the new trailer, we get a look at what's going on in the lives of Benson, Stabler, Rollins, Carisi, Kat, Finn, and the rest of the crew. For SVU, we get a glimpse of more Benson and Stabler, including Stabler checking on her after a wreck. We also get a look at some cases in the new season and of course more of the fan fave love story of Rollins and Carisi.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO