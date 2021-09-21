Choose My Adventure: The further adventures of a twin pistols gadgeteer in DC Universe Online

When last we saw the Doom Patrol, DC Comics’ misfit heroes were as good as dead. Facing off against the demonic Candlemaker, race car driver-turned-robot Cliff (Brendan Fraser), blob starlet Rita (April Bowlby), radioactive alien spirit-possessed mummy Larry (Matt Bomer) and booyah-declaring machine boy Cyborg (Joivan Wade) were fatally covered in wax at a county fair. Seemingly defeated, their only hope against the fiery goliath was Dorothy (Abigail Monterey), the animal-faced daughter of Doom Patrol founder Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton), who shared a special connection with the towering adversary. Meanwhile, multiple personality-afflicted Jane (Diane Guerrero) was fighting her own battle in the Underground, the mental space where she and the other identities inside young Kay (Skye Roberts) reside, since she’d discovered that Miranda (Samantha Marie Ware)—the personality that had lately become the “primary”—was in fact an evil manifestation of her abusive father, whose monstrous conduct fractured Kay’s psyche in the first place.
