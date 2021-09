London [UK], September 30 (ANI): Altaf Hussain, founder and leader of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) has said that Pakistan is the epicentre of all kinds of terrorism. In an important statement released on Twitter today, he said, "I have been pointing out to the democratic world including United Nations for many years but unfortunately, all in vain."He said that Pakistan Army and its notorious Intelligence Agency - ISI had created and are still busy creating their terrorist proxies and exporting terrorists throughout the world e.g. Taliban, Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS).

