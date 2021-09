LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FBI announced a $20,000 reward Friday for information leading to the capture of a San Fernando Valley couple who went on the run after being convicted in a fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan scheme. (credit: FBI) Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian are both wanted for violating their pretrial release in Los Angeles. The couple had been on pretrial release supervision at their home, but after being convicted in federal court in June, the FBI says they cut their tracking bracelets off and left their Tarzana home. Ayvazyan and Terabelian were among eight people who were convicted in the $18...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO