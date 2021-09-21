CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rippling launches computer inventory management as more workers remain remote

By Christine Hall
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dashboard enables businesses to automatically store, ship and retrieve employee computers in a way that is remote and hands-free. Rippling stores and monitors company devices so they no longer need an “IT closet” on-site or utilize an employee’s home. Rippling also manages the logistics related to the devices, including wiping and assigning devices and issuing prepaid mailers for machines that need to be returned.

