Star Wars: Visions is the best thing to happen to the franchise since Baby Yoda

Digital Trends
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot every franchise can find ways to feel fresh after more than 40 years. But that’s part of the magic of Star Wars, which has frequently reinvented itself in one way or another over four decades. The anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions is the latest experiment in filtering the sci-fi franchise through a new lens, and it offers up a vision of Star Wars that feels fresh, innovative, and original while remaining faithful to the tone and themes of Lucasfilm’s beloved saga.

www.digitaltrends.com

Indy100

Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video. Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

The best Star Wars baby names for 2021

Who wouldn’t want to hold a little baby Sheev in their arms? No? Ok, maybe that’s a bad example. But trust me, the galaxy far, far away has plenty of outstanding names for your bundle of joy. Of course, there’s some obvious no-gos, like Jar Jar or Greedo, but there...
RELATIONSHIPS
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Season 1 Online

A vibrant new look at the Star Wars universe comes in a 9-episode package of Star Wars: Visions. This Disney+ exclusive series hands the franchise over to some of the biggest anime studios around, and tasks them with developing their own unique takes on a galaxy far, far away. Unlike...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

First Reactions To Star Wars: Visions Are Full Of Praise

The next Star Wars show to hit Disney Plus is coming later this month – but it’s not like anything we’ve ever seen in the franchise before. Star Wars: Visions is an anime anthology series, with its first season consisting of nine standalone stories that came from some of the most acclaimed anime studios around, offering a wildly different take — both visually and narratively — on the familiar saga week to week.
COMICS
The Ringer

‘Visions’ Is a Fresh Look Into the ‘Star Wars’ Galaxy

A Hutt with hair, who plays guitar in a rock band. A Sith warrior who wears high heels to a lightsaber battle. An astromech droid that dons a straw hat, and a creaky pilot droid that takes a break from work, boils oil as if it were tea, and lets out a sigh as it sips the scalding liquid through a circular hole in its head.
COMICS
kclu.org

'Visions' Is The 'Star Wars' Anime You Were Waiting For

The Star Wars universe is expanding. Star Wars: Visions is the latest series in the franchise, produced by Lucasfilms in collaboration with seven well-known Japanese anime studios. While this technically is the first time these worlds have collided, George Lucas has been inspired by Japanese entertainment since the original trilogy.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars: Visions Review

The advent of Disney Plus has given the Mouse House’s marquee brands the leeway to take bigger risks than ever before, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first forays into episodic storytelling allowing the shared superhero saga to take some wild swings it would never even consider attempting on the big screen. However, Star Wars hasn’t quite taken the same sort of plunge. Until now, that is.
MOVIES
Deseret News

‘Star Wars: Visions’ is the most authentic ‘Star Wars’ series in years

You might think “Star Wars: Visions” doesn’t matter. The show appears to be outside the canon (it’s unclear if it is canon or not) and it centers around the anime style of animation, something that’s relatively new for the franchise. The stories are bottleneck episodes that don’t connect. It features some cameos fans will recognize, but mostly takes place outside the Skywalker Saga and the stories we’ve known and followed for years.
COMICS
thecinemaholic.com

Is Star Wars: Visions on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Star Wars: Visions’ is an action-adventure series in an animated format that explores previously unheard and untold stories from the galaxy far, far away. The anthology series is an exciting mashup between the west and the east, with the pop culture phenomenon ‘Star Wars‘ merging with the sensationalism of the anime genre.
TV & VIDEOS
heroichollywood.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Producer Addresses Concerns Of Franchise Fatigue

Star Wars: Visions executive producer and LucasFilm Vice President James Waugh has addressed concerns of franchise fatigue surrounding the property. Since the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, there hasn’t been a period where something Star Wars-related hasn’t been released. Since then, Disney and LucasFilm have released two direct sequels to The Force Awakens and two additional films set in the franchise’s universe. While the film output has, for the time being, been suspended, new releases on Disney Plus happen on what feels like a regular occurrence.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

How Lucasfilm Made 'Star Wars: Visions' the Most Ambitious 'Star Wars' Project Since 'A New Hope'

When Masi Oka was first approached to provide a voice for “Star Wars: Visions” — Lucasfilm’s sensational new anthology series for Disney Plus that presents nine “Star Wars” shorts by seven Japanese anime studios — it did not take much to convince the actor to say yes. “Star Wars: A New Hope” was the first movie Oka ever saw in theaters. It was the first VHS tape he ever purchased. His first job out of college was at Industrial Light and Magic, and some of his earliest credits are as a visual effects artist on George Lucas’s “Star Wars” prequels.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars: Visions represents the future of Star Wars – But is it canon?

Star Wars: Visions spoilers won't be found here. A droid dreams of becoming a Jedi. A long-eared girl dreams of saving her adopted family. An alien band of misfits dream of putting on the galaxy's biggest rock opera. Star Wars: Visions, like Star Wars itself, is a galaxy full of dreamers, but this galaxy in particular is filtered through the minds of Japan's greatest anime creators.
COMICS
micechat.com

Star Wars Meets the Land of the Rising Sun in Star Wars Visions on Disney+

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, you probably know that George Lucas was inspired by the films of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, specifically The Hidden Fortress, in his creation of Star Wars. So in a sense, it feels like coming full-circle to give Japanese animation studios a crack at their interpretation of the Star Wars universe. The nine short films that make up Star Wars: Visions find a brand-new way of looking at a universe we’ve known for more than 40 years, coming up with some artistically stunning works running the gamut from silly to serious.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions is proof that IP-bound franchises can successfully take risks

"In a world where recognizable characters and IP are all the rage, Visions is all the better for how little it tries to pander in that direction," says Karen Han of the series of nine Star Wars Japanese anime short films. Han adds: "Most of the spin-offs, sequels, and reboots that have become de rigueur in modern pop culture have failed to distinguish themselves as anything but capitalizations on nostalgia. Star Wars: Visions, on the other hand, blows any and all expectations out of the water. The new series, a collection of nine animated short films from some of the biggest names in anime (Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, Studio Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science SARU, and Production I.G. were all involved), is a breath of fresh air, proving just what is possible when creators are given the freedom to break the rules rather than forced to stick to an established template. Each short tells a different story, from that of a droid who longs to be a Jedi to a Tatooine rock band struggling to achieve fame. Some broad themes overlap—a few of the shorts involve villages under the thumb of the Empire—but the distinct visual styles and narrative focuses (a wanderer helping struggling townspeople versus a conflict between family members as to how to deal with occupation, for example) keep Visions from feeling repetitive. On a purely visual level, Visions is breathtaking. These shorts show us the Star Wars universe in a way that we’ve never seen it before. The short 'The Duel,' for instance, is almost entirely black and white, right up until lightsabers are drawn, and the characters are rendered so stylishly (with crosshatching and superimposed film grain) that it does almost feel like you’re watching an old samurai movie. It’s impossible to imagine any Star Wars movie taking such risks with its visuals, let alone allowing the shenanigans that ensue with said duel. One of the characters wields a device that divides the beams of their lightsaber, turning it into a sort of deadly umbrella. In another short, a character is capable of wielding her lightsabers like whips. That is to say, these artists are taking full creative license, playing fast and loose with the Star Wars universe’s lore in favor of telling as dynamic a story as possible."
COMICS
imdb.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’: How the Anime Anthology Expands the Franchise by Returning to its Japanese Roots

“Star Wars: Visions,” the new nine-part anime anthology on Disney+, returns the franchise to its Japanese roots even more directly than “The Mandalorian” to expand the universe. What’s exciting is how the seven anime studios filter the franchise so comfortably through the prism of Japanese culture. That’s because George Lucas’ original vision for “Star Wars” was an imaginative fusion of Japanese cinema and sci-fi space opera.
COMICS

