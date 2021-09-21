CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
*Spoiler* Jeff Hardy entered in the match valid for the US title

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 8 days ago
During the last episode of the red show that aired as usual on the USA Network TV screens, on American TV, there were several updates on the main storylines of the McMahon-owned company. While the new couple champions on the federation's main roster have become Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley, on the other Roman Reigns has continued his feud against Big E, which will most likely bring the two absolute champions of the company's main roster.

Backstage news on Jeff Hardy's future

In his very long career, Jeff Hardy has staged with WWE, TNA and ROH, as well as with several other very large independent companies from around the world, the most disparate characters, but what has remained mostly in the heart and in the minds of his most avid fans, it is certainly the bizarre Willow, being of an unspecified nature, who walked the rings of the former TNA, with a black and white mask covering part of his face.
Jeff Hardy fights for United States Title opportunity against Sheamus

Sheamus has been hellbent on regaining the United States Title, but an old rival in Jeff Hardy is out to make that mission even harder. This Monday on Raw, The Charismatic Enigma will take on The Celtic Warrior with an opportunity to make the United States Title Match at WWE Extreme Rules a Triple Threat Match with a win. Hardy stepped up to Damian Priest’s open challenge last week and proved a worthy adversary for the champion in a narrow loss.
Jeff Hardy impressed by a young WWE superstar

Jeff Hardy has made himself the author of a wonderful career in WWE, albeit seasoned with a few too many falls. He is a three-time world champion, having won the WWE Championship once and the heavyweight title twice. Cameron's 44-year-old became the ninth wrestler in WWE history to complete the Grand Slam, plus the added satisfaction of having done so in both formats.
