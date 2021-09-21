CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Family Guy PSA Teaches Peter How the COVID-19 Vaccine Works — Watch

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcU59_0c3HU2il00

Three of Family Guy ‘s most beloved characters (plus Dr. Hartman) are coming together to highlight the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A new PSA released on Tuesday finds Brian and Stewie traveling inside Peter’s body to explain how the vaccine works to combat the virus, as well as to alleviate any of his preexisting concerns. Also, shocker: the virus looks a lot like a certain member of the Griffin family. Let’s say her name rhymes with Shmeg.

The three-minute short — a joint production of Fuzzy Door, 20th Television Animation, FOX Entertainment and the Ad Council’s “It’s Up To You” COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative — was penned by the show’s writers in collaboration with series creator Seth MacFarlane, who voices all four characters, and a team of scientific experts and epidemiologists.

“With millions of Americans still unsure about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that we have smart, informative and entertaining messages like this that will boost confidence in the vaccines,” Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council, said in a statement. “This new work from Seth MacFarlane and the team at Family Guy is bringing critical vaccine information to audiences in a fresh and hilarious way that will surely inspire people to take the next step in slowing the pandemic. We are grateful to our partners at Disney and Fox for their passion and collaboration at this pivotal moment in time.”

“We were proud to work with some of the nation’s leading immunologists and epidemiologists on this PSA. And while we never understood a single note they gave us, we took them all,” added Family Guy executive producers and showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin.

If this feels at all familiar, that’s probably because Family Guy already released a pro-vaccination short in April, which employed one of the show’s most popular bits of all time. ( Click here to watch.)

Family Guy returns to Fox for Season 20 on Sunday, Sept. 26 (9:30/8:30c). Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the vaccine PSA, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Family Guy gets serious: Usually irreverent show joins the vaccine drive with three-minute COVID vaccine PSA

A new animated PSA detailing the COVID-19 vaccine shot and why it is important to get one is based on the popular - and famously irreverent - series Family Guy. The three-minute video, produced by series creator Seth McFarlane and the show's writers, features beloved characters Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Dr. Hartman and family dog Brian explaining the vaccine and why it is necessary.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Alec Sulkin
Primetimer

Seth MacFarlane unveils a Family GuySchoolhouse Rock-esque COVID-19 vaccine awareness PSA

MacFarlane revealed the public service announcement last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while discussing his frustration with Fox News' vaccine disinformation. MacFarlane made the PSA, featuring Stewie explaining vaccines to Peter, in partnership with the Ad Council's "It's Up to You" campaign. "I just realized this is like one of those Schoolhouse Rocks," says Brian, "except, you know, without the rock."
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Family Guy: Season 19 Viewer Votes

What’s new with the Griffins in the 19th season of the Family Guy TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Family Guy is cancelled or renewed for season 20. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 19th season episodes of Family Guy here.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Family Guy’ Season 20 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Family Guy is something of a rarity in modern television. It’s about the only show on television that’s run for 20 years but has been canceled twice. And now, the show no executive could truly kill has reached a new milestone: Season 20. The premiere hits Fox Sunday, September 26, at 9:00 PM Eastern. You can Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

How to watch ‘Family Guy’ Season 20: Premiere date, time, channel, stream for free

“Family Guy” Season 20 premieres on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) or Hulu + Live TV (free trial). The animated sitcom, created by Seth MacFarlane, features a middle-class American family, their talking dog and their hysterical hijinks. The show is set in the fictional city of Quahog, Rhode Island, and centers on dark humor and references to current events.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psa#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Vaccines#Fox Entertainment#The Ad Council#Americans
Deadline

Ravi Patel To Recur In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Fox’s ‘Monarch’ Taps Adam Croasdell As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will appear opposite stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane...
INDIANA STATE
mediaite.com

WATCH: Sunny Hostin Tears Up on Air While Revealing How The View’s Covid-19 Fiasco Impacted Her Family

The View opened this week by addressing the recent Covid-19 fiasco, explaining that both Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro had received false positives for the coronavirus. To recap, Hostin and Navarro were abruptly rushed off the set of The View on Friday after receiving positive results for Covid-19 — just moments before Kamala Harris was set to appear for her first in-studio, televised interview as Vice President.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
Moore News

YouTuber Mel Thompson dies aged 35

YouTube star Mel Thompson has died aged 35. The makeup artist and beauty vlogger - whose final video was uploaded to the platform just days before her death - tragically passed away over the weekend, her husband Puffin Thompson confirmed on Monday night (09.27.21). Alongside a number of pictures, he...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Confirms He Was 'Fired' From ABC Series

Over a year since it was announced that he would be exiting the series, Tom Bergeron is speaking out about his time on Dancing With the Stars. A week before the Season 30 premiere, Bergeron tweeted about being a guest on Bob Saget's podcast. His tweet prompted one of his fans to ask him about his time on DWTS, and he replied by confirming that he was fired from the show.
THEATER & DANCE
Amomama

Jeannie Mai Cradles Growing Baby Bump in Shimmering Sheer Bodysuit while on Date Night with Husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is going to be a first-time mother at 42 years old, and she's basking in that pregnancy glow while cradling her growing baby bump in a gorgeous new photo. Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy are excited parents-to-be, sharing their pregnancy journey with fans on social media every chance they get. Recently, the lovely couple stepped out for an event, and the talk show host was looking gorgeous in a sheer bodysuit that showed off her baby bump.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy