NFL

Davante Adams paces Packers in victory

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams caught 8 passes on 9 targets for 121 yards in a Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. Adams led the Packers in receiving across the board and registered a 33.3% target share. He successfully pulled in both of his red zone targets on Monday night, but Adams still hasn't scored a touchdown through eight quarters of action this season. Adams and the Packers' passing attack will likely have a tougher go of it in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

