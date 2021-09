Connecticut is on the cusp of legalized sports gambling. Most reports that I've read in the past few weeks has October 7, 2021 as the target date that they're shooting for. Gambling your money away is something very easy to do for some individuals. There's always a bookie, OTB facility, casino, or a convenience store that sells Lottery tickets nearby here in Connecticut. Now that Connecticut is on the verge of installing up to 14 sports betting outlets around the state to take in all of the newly legalized funds, The CT Department of Consumer Protection has announced something that I've never heard of before.

