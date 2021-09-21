New Nobu restaurant to open at Paris Las Vegas

A third Nobu restaurant is coming to town early next year, this time to Paris Las Vegas. The new restaurant is part of an expansion of the Nobu brand — founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper — in partnership with Caesars Entertainment across the U.S. that also includes a multimillion dollar refresh of the Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace’s guest rooms and public areas. Those renovations are expected to be completed by the end of the year.