Alitalia's final weeks flying marked by protests, apologies

riverbender.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Italy’s failing national airline Alitalia told passengers on Tuesday to just bring a single piece of hand luggage when travelling, given the intensifying strikes and labor protests that are disrupting services ahead of the airline’s planned Oct. 14 demise. In a series of tweets, Alitalia apologized to...

eturbonews.com

Alitalia Workers are Working for Free

Alitalia does not pay its salaries. Say the commissioners: “We will pay with the money of the brand.” So far, the company has only paid half of its September paychecks. The balance will be paid only after the commissioners have had “evidence of the outcome of the trademark announcement.”. The...
omahanews.net

Workers protest loss of 7,000 jobs as Alitalia restructures to ITA Air

ROME, Italy: Hundreds of Alitalia workers stopped highway traffic as they blocked an airport exit on Friday to protest that most staff will soon lose their jobs. Alitalia is being reorganized, as of October 15, as a new airline, named ITA, and will take over Alitalia's aircraft, routes and facilities. However, it will only retain some 2,800 of 10,000 Alitalia's employees.
airlinegeeks.com

ITA Prepares To Bid For Alitalia’s Brand

The change of the guard between the historic Alitalia and the newly created ITA as Italian flag carrier is less than a month away, but the situation is far from defined. Alitalia is going through its bankruptcy procedure and will stop flying on Oct. 15; on the same date, the new state-owned carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) will take over some of its routes and will begin its adventure with 52 aircraft and 2,800 employees, putting it at roughly half the size of its predecessor.
AFP

British soldiers to deliver fuel to ease supply crisis

British troops are expected to be deployed within days to help ease a fuel supply crisis, the government said on Wednesday, as the retail and hospitality sectors called for foreign workers to be allowed to fill post-Brexit vacancies. The week-long crisis has triggered panic-buying and sparked violence at forecourts as critics blame Britain's exit from the European Union, the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of foresight in replacing thousands of foreign drivers leaving the country. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News that soldiers could be delivering fuel supplies to forecourts "in the next couple of days", to cut long queues that have clogged up filling stations. The government's reserve tanker fleet, driven by civilians, was also due to be sent out to deliver fuel on Wednesday afternoon, he added on Twitter.
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
AFP

Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the forest in southeast Poland just after crossing the EU border from Belarus. Speaking to AFP on Thursday a few kilometres into Poland, the teenager said he was making the journey for a third time after twice being sent back into Belarus by Polish border guards in recent weeks. One of thousands of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- who have crossed or tried to cross the 400-kilometre (249-mile) border since August, Hadi said the guards told him not come back. "They pushed us back and said: 'Don't come back here. Go back to Belarus!" said Hadi, who wore a pink hat with the word "LOVED" on it.
The Independent

Greek PM 'unapologetic' in defending Greek borders

Greece’s prime minister says he is “unapologetic about defending" Greece’s borders in the face of uncontrolled migration attempts, but insists his country is doing so in a manner that respects human rights.Greece has come under strong criticism from rights groups, migrants and some European officials over allegations that its coast guard carries out so-called pushbacks — the summary deportation of people arriving on Greek territory without allowing them to apply for asylum. Greek officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, despite considerable indications such practices occur.The country has been one of the most popular routes for decades for smugglers to...
AFP

EU, Australia trade talks postponed amid subs row

A long-planned round of Australia-EU free trade talks have been postponed, a European official confirmed Friday, after fury over Canberra's decision to cancel a major French submarine contract. "We understand the French reaction to our submarine decision but ultimately any nation must act in its national interest -- which is what Australia has done," he said in a statement to AFP. Tehan indicated he plans to meet EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis -- the body that negotiates trade deals on behalf of its member governments -- next week to discuss what would be the 12th round of negotiations.
The Independent

Dubai opens Expo 2020 to a world still reeling from pandemic

Dubai opened Expo 2020 in an extravagant ceremony Thursday that bathed the site’s signature central dome in light, a symbolic beacon for the city-state’s hopes that the world’s fair will draw tourists despite the coronavirus pandemic.Delayed a year by the virus, Expo 2020 has over 190 countries taking part in the event that will last six months. The futuristic extravaganza, complete with individual pavilions feels like an entire city, built on what were once rolling sand dunes on Dubai's southern edges. After spending $7 billion on the site, Dubai hopes it will attract new businesses and draw more foreigners...
The Independent

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus the European Union's Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares (835 acres) by the end of Wednesday.Trade winds typical of Spain's Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the lava with a...
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, coming into effect on 4 October, all about the jabbed and the jabbed-nots.For travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to all four UK nations will become easier – with the “test to fly” dropped. The same applies for under-18s arriving from 55 countries whose vaccinations are recognised.But for unvaccinated travellers (including non-British under-18s arriving from unrecognised nations), the impending changes are either neutral or negative.The transport secretary, Grant...
riverbender.com

Sick of weeds and trash piles, Rome to elect new mayor

ROME (AP) — Curbside weeds in Rome grow so tall, they cover car door handles, giving new meaning to the term urban jungle. With sidewalks impassable because of piles of uncollected trash, people resort to pushing baby strollers down the middle of pothole-pocked streets. Overflowing garbage bins attract wild boars, terrifying passersby.
The Independent

UK, France at loggerheads over post-Brexit fishing rights

The U.K. and France are at loggerheads again over fishing rights in the English Channel — the latest post-Brexit spat between the two countries.A day after the U.K. announced it had approved only 12 out of 47 applications for new licenses for small French boats to fish in its territorial waters, the authorities on the island of Jersey turned down license applications from 75 French boats to operate in its waters. Jersey, which is only 14 miles (22 kilometers) off the French coast, is a British Crown dependency outside of the U.K. As such, it has its own powers...
AFP

French ambassador returns to US as tensions ease

France's ambassador returned to the United States on Wednesday after nearly two weeks as the allies patch up relations following fury in Paris over the cancellation of a lucrative contract. His return was agreed upon during a telephone call last week between French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Joe Biden, who acknowledged that Washington could have communicated better with its longtime ally.
riverbender.com

Italy: Lithe statue of literary heroine draws sexism charges

ROME (AP) — An Italian artist is defending his sculpture of a 19th century peasant woman against charges of sexism after its unveiling sparked outrage among some lawmakers and art critics who said she looked more like a starlet than a peasant. “Spigolatrice di Sapri,” a bronze sculpture based on...
riverbender.com

Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID

She lived a life of adventure that spanned two continents. She fell in love with a World War II fighter pilot, barely escaped Europe ahead of Benito Mussolini’s fascists, ground steel for the U.S. war effort and advocated for her disabled daughter in a far less enlightened time. She was, her daughter said, someone who didn't make a habit of giving up.
riverbender.com

For migrants in Greece, road to new life is through Albania

IEROPIGI, Greece (AP) — In the early 1990s, tens of thousands of impoverished Albanian migrants slogged through the oak woods near the village of Ieropigi, dodging Greek border patrols to seek work in Greece after the collapse of communism in Albania. Thirty years later, the cross-border flow is reversed, though...
AFP

Top EU court cancels Morocco trade deals over W. Sahara

The EU's top court on Wednesday cancelled two trade deals with Morocco, for agricultural products and fish from disputed Western Sahara, after a case brought by the Polisaro independence movement. The court "annuls the (European) Council decisions concerning, first, the agreement between the European Union and Morocco amending the tariff preferences granted by the European Union to products of Moroccan origin and, second, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement," the EU's Court of Justice said in a statement. The accords will remain in place for two months in order to "preserve the European Unionâs external action and legal certainty over its international commitments", it said. Morocco views Western Sahara as an integral part of its territory, but the UN views the former Spanish colony as a "non-autonomous territory" and the Polisario, backed by Algeria, has long sought its independence.
