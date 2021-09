The launch of an iPhone is always an interesting moment. Apple seeks to redefine the conversation about what a smartphone should be – and it usually succeeds. This year, for the first time ever, Apple is launching four smartphones on the same day. As well as the iPhone 13, there’s a smaller version called the iPhone 13 mini, plus two higher-end phones which are the focus here, the iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 pro max.Choosing between the two is easier than usual this year. Apart from the screen size and battery, the two phones are identical, unlike last year...

