Southborough Library announces fall program, fundraiser
SOUTHBOROUGH — The Southborough Library, 25 Main St., recently announced its upcoming financial literacy program and fall fundraiser with The Fudge Lady. The library will host “The Savvy Comsumer: A Community Conversation” for teens, adults and seniors at noon Sept. 27 or Oct. 4 on the front lawn outside the library. The conversation will discuss how to gain the confidence to make better financial choices and achieve financial stability as prepared consumers.www.wickedlocal.com
