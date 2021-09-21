Amazon lobbying Biden administration to make cannabis legal

After four years of the most pro-life administration ever, we knew what was coming when Joe Biden was elected President: all all-out war on children. Presidential candidate Joe Biden made it clear that he would be a champion for abortion and support transgenderism in children. This set the foundation of what was to come. Children both inside and outside the womb would not be safe as long as Biden is in office.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO