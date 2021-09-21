CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Fat Man Obliterated Nagasaki: How a Weapon of Mass Destruction Was Made

By Derya Ozdemir
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On August 9, 1945, "Fat Man", an implosion-type device with a plutonium core, was detonated over the Japanese city of Nagasaki by the United States during the Second World War. It was the second of the only two nuclear weapons ever used in warfare, the first being "Little Boy", a gun-type weapon with a uranium core, and its detonation marked the third nuclear explosion in history. According to the Radiation Effects Research Foundation, between 90,000 and 166,000 people died in Hiroshima during the first few months after the attack, with another 60,000 to 80,000 dying in Nagasaki.

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 11

Maria Dennis
8d ago

that plutonium goes both ways. In the Hands of man it was used for death and destruction. The destruction of Plutonium is greater than great and the out come can leave nothing and no one.

Reply
2
Related
Interesting Engineering

The Defiant X Is a Brutally Powerful Helicopter

Imagine a military helicopter that can carry US army soldiers to the roughest war zones in the world, and at a top speed of around twice as fast as the Black Hawk. Defiant X, the newest advanced utility helicopter and air assault weapon system from Sikorsky and Boeing promises to be an innovative long-range assault helo.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Why Russia’s Massive Poseidon Nuclear Torpedo Is So Terrifying

Poseidon is massive — and basing the torpedo on the ocean floor could make it impossible to stop. The Russian Navy’s fearsome Poseidon torpedo is not only nuclear-armed, but it is also nuclear-powered. And it is massive — estimated at around 7 feet in diameter and around 100 tons, the torpedo foregoes a conventional high-explosive warhead in favor of a nuclear payload. By comparison, one of the United States Navy’s standard heavy-weight torpedos, the Mark 48, is a paltry 21 inches in diameter and about 3,500 pounds.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nagasaki#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear War#Japanese
Popular Mechanics

Watch the U.S. Navy Literally Snap a Warship in Half

The U.S. Navy recently conducted a SINKEX as part of Large Scale Exercise 21. The SINKEX saw Navy aircraft and submarines, and a Marine Corps drone missile launcher, score hits on a decommissioned guided-missile frigate. The missiles scored major damage, but it was an Mk. 48 torpedo that literally broke...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
24/7 Wall St.

The 18 Biggest Battles of World War II

More than 75 years after the final shot was fired, the human cost of World War II still defies human comprehension. Estimates range from 60 million to 80 million people killed, most of them civilians. The Soviet Union suffered the most, losing as many as 27 million people by some estimates. To place the carnage […]
MILITARY
AFP

North Korea fires 'missile', insists on right to weapons tests

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired what appeared to be a short-range missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, as Pyongyang's UN ambassador insisted it had an undeniable right to test its weapons. The device was fired from the northern province of Jagang into waters off the east coast, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a Japanese defence ministry spokesman told AFP it "appears to be a ballistic missile". Less than an hour later, Pyongyang's United Nations ambassador Kim Song told the UN General Assembly in New York: "Nobody can deny the right to self-defence for the DPRK", the North's official name. It is the latest in a series of mixed messages from Pyongyang, coming days after leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, dangled the prospect of an inter-Korean summit.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
CHINA
realcleardefense.com

Russia’s PAK DA Stealth Bomber: Big, Powerful Paper Plane

The Russian government recently announced that construction has begun on prototypes for their forthcoming stealth bomber, being developed under the name PAK DA. That means the field of low-observable bombers is promising to be more crowded than ever by the close of the 2020s, with the United States, Russia, and China all planning to field new platforms within the next nine or so years.
MILITARY
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Russia to unveil the longest range sniper rifle in the world

The weapon will be able to hit targets up to 7 km away and is poised to change the whole sniper rifle market. Lobaev Arms corporation revealed in late August 2021 that it had completed the development of the first version of the DXL-5 sniper rifle - the longest shooting rifle in the world that will be able to hit targets up to seven kilometres away.
MILITARY
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Air Force Moving to Confront China Threat

Like many senior officers who entered the military in the 1980s, I have lived through dramatic changes in warfighting focus in support of U.S. national security. At the beginning of my career, I was a fighter pilot focused on the deterrence and, if necessary, defeat of the Soviet military machine. Within a few years, the Berlin Wall had collapsed, the Cold War had ended and the United States had shifted its emphasis to the Middle East and desert warfare with Iraq. Then came Bosnia, Kosovo and, finally, 9/11 and a 20-year effort to counter terrorist organizations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy