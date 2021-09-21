CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees: Recognitions, Temporary Parent-Led K-6 Virtual Option, COVID testing update and more

By Editor
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2021) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing last night’s RISD Board of Trustees meeting. NOTE: For information on every agenda item presented, please view the Board meeting videos available at www.rockwallisd.com. Board of Trustees Recognitions. The Board of Trustees recognized outstanding students and...

thecolony.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Rockwall Chamber endorses 2021 Rockwall ISD Bond Propositions

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 30, 2021) The Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently passed and approved the following resolution:. A RESOLUTION OF THE ROCKWALL AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE. Supporting the Passage of the Rockwall Independent School District’s Bond Election Proposition A and Proposition B on November 2, 2021.
ROCKWALL, TX
DFW Community News

Mesquite promotes Chris Sanchez to Assistant City Manager

Mesquite, TX – September 30, 2021 – The City of Mesquite has announced that Chris Sanchez has been promoted to Assistant City Manager effective October 1. He will oversee the Information Technology Department, Mesquite Arts Center, the Neighborhood Vitality programs, the Dispatch Center in the Water Utilities Division and Strategic Services. Sanchez has been with the city as the Assistant to the City Manager/Legislative Officer since 2018.
MESQUITE, TX
DFW Community News

Grading Geneva Heights Elementary on a Curve: Should DISD Pony Up to Renovate This Historic Campus?

The Geneva Heights Elementary school in East Dallas is facing quite a challenge. In November of 2020, the citizens of Dallas approved a truly remarkable bond program for the Dallas Independent School District. At $3.2 billion, it’s the largest ever undertaken by a school district in Texas and dwarfs previous DISD bond offerings at more than twice their size.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Wylie ISD continues building projects

Campus construction projects continue in Wylie ISD, with projects at three schools — Davis Intermediate School, McMillan Junior High School and Wylie East High School – finishing this fall. Nathan Watson, executive director of operations, said the 2019 district bond primarily consists of 13 main projects that would accommodate growth...
WYLIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockwall, TX
Education
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Rockwall County, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Rockwall, TX
Health
City
Dallas, TX
Rockwall County, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Rockwall County, TX
Health
DFW Community News

Carrollton Public Library Expands Borrowing Services

Borrowing Library materials just got better with newly expanded services and updated checkout stations at both Carrollton Public Library (CPL) locations. The upgrade includes an expansion of the current digital cloudLibrary and pairs the service with a cloudLibrary app that can be downloaded via the Apple App Store, Google Play, and most eReader devices.
CARROLLTON, TX
DFW Community News

DeSoto teacher uses her life experiences to promote youth literacy

As a motivational speaker, DeSoto ISD teacher Sharmetra Lewis uses her passion for children and youth literacy to enhance the skill sets of the next generation of scholars. Looking to provide her daughter with a better life, Lewis moved to Texas from Louisiana after becoming a 19-year-old mother. A Texas resident for 13 years now, she teaches English Language Arts in the DeSoto ISD.
DESOTO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Cdc#Covid#Risd Board Of Trustees#Rockwall High School#Williams Middle School#Hartman Elementary School#Cain Middle School#The Board Of Trustees#Utley Middle School#Texas Education Agency#Blue Ribbon News
DFW Community News

Virtual learning data presented

Wylie ISD offers a virtual learning program this year that began on Sept. 27. The Wylie ISD board on Sept. 20 approved a resolution to adopt the remote option for parents who decided to have their children learn at home as the pandemic lingers. For the complete story, see this...
WYLIE, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy