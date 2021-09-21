CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun Halloween Themed ‘Painting with a Treat’ Event in October

By Lisa Lindsey
 9 days ago
Grab your favorite adult beverage and join the Texarkana Museums System for a Halloween-themed 'Painting with a Treat' class. The fun will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2PM as the Texarkana Museums System will be hosting a Painting with a Treat class. There will even be a Guest Artist, Richard Cramer, who will help you with your creation. He will be instructing the class and giving tips and ideas. The class will take place in the Carriage House at the historic Ace of Clubs house.

